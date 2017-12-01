Dog Who Fell Through Ice Rescued In Douglas County

Filed Under: Dog Rescue, Douglas County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Douglas County say a dog is safe after it fell through ice Thursday evening, prompting a rescue from deputies.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Scot Umlauf and Deputy Grant Larson responded to Railroad Rod near Melby for a dog in distress. Upon arrival, they found out that the dog fell through the ice.

Working together, the deputies pulled the dog to shore. Since the dog was extremely cold and unable to walk, deputies brought the dog to the sheriff’s office to warm him up and locate the owner.

Deputies identified the dog as a Chow Chow named Tom. The owners were located.

