The Revolution, Sheila E. Among Free Concerts Before Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While football is the marquee event, our our city’s vibrant music scene will also be in the spotlight.
Two of the men who perfected the “Minneapolis sound,” Jimmy Jam Harris and Terry Lewis, were on hand to introduce their plans. Jam and Lewis are helping organize some of the free live concerts taking place ahead of the Super Bowl.
You can’t talk music in Minnesota without talking Prince. On Monday, Jan. 29 his most famous bandmates are uniting for one big purple party.
Other free concerts that week include Idina Menzel, The Jets and local musicians Dessa, Mint Condition, Soul Asylum, Sounds of Blackness, The Jayhawks, and The Suburbs, with more concerts to come.
The daily shows will be held along Nicollet Mall starting Friday, Jan. 26.