Minn. Chamber Of Commerce Sues Mpls. Over Minimum Wage Hike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –– The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce is suing the city of Minneapolis over raising the minimum wage.

The lawsuit comes five months after the city approved the ordinance.

The Chamber of Commerce is saying that the city’s minimum wage hike conflicts with state laws. Whether or not that’s true obviously is up for a judge to decide.

The City of Minneapolis voted in June to increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour. That came after years of debate over this issue.

The increase will apply to most employees in the city, including those who earn tips.

But companies have been given five to seven years to phase in that wage increase.

Friday in court the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce said it wants the court to put a stop to Minneapolis enforcing the minimum wage ordinance, on grounds it would create a patchwork of local laws that would be a burden on employers.

“This is not about the policy, of where should minimum wage rates be. This is about the policy of whether individual cities should be setting islands of minimum wage rates, whether we should have a patchwork of city-specific minimum wages located around the state,” attorney Chris Larus said.

The state of Minnesota has a current minimum wage of $9.50 an hour that will go up to $9.65 on Jan. 1. But with Minneapolis’ ordinance, the city will have a $10 minimum wage in the New Year.

This is not the first time the city has been sued for its policies. The Chamber of Commerce also challenged the sick time ordinance, but the courts found the city could impose that ordinance. The Chamber is appealing that ruling.