State Patrol: Semi Strikes Horse & Buggy, Killing Teen Driver

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenage boy is dead after a semi rear-ended the horse and buggy he was driving Thursday evening.
According to State Patrol, the semi and horse and buggy were traveling the same direction on Highway 210 near 211th Avenue in Bartlett Township around 7:20 p.m.
When the semi struck the buggy, the driver, 17-year-old David Miller, was ejected. He was airlifted to North Memorial and suffered fatal injuries, State Patrol said.
The semi driver, 60-year-old Douglas Calkins, was uninjured.