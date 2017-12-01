Every once in awhile I document my weekend meal prep on Instagram Stories. It’s a great visual timeline of what’s being made for the week and because it disappears in 24 hours, it hardly matters that my kitchen is messy!

A recent meal prep weekend was focused on using ingredients from the freezer like leftover wheat berries, barley, red beans, frozen vegetables, and pie crust. The grains and beans turned into jerk chili while the mixed vegetables and pie crust were made into quick vegetable pot pie.

If you have 6 ramekins, this recipe makes cute individual pot pies. If you don’t have ramekins, use an 8×8 baking dish. Also, it’s easy to add chicken or beef to this dish, just cook it separately and add along with the frozen vegetables.

Speedy Vegetable Pot Pies

Serves 6

Butter, for greasing & topping

2 tbsp olive oil

3/4 cup chopped onion

1 garlic clove, minced

2 cups vegetable broth

1 16 oz. bag frozen mixed vegetables

1/4 cup half and half

1/4 cup all purpose flour

2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper

1 pie crust

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Butter 6 ramekins or 1 8×8 baking dish. Set aside.

Add olive oil to a large saucepan set to medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring frequently, for 5-7 minutes or until onion is soft. Add garlic, a pinch of salt and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Sprinkle flour over onion and garlic, stirring with a whisk until incorporated and slowly add the vegetable broth, whisking to fully combine. Add half and half, bay leaves, and stir. Reduce the heat to a simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, roll out the pie dough on a flat surface, using a pinch of flour to avoid stickiness. Using a biscuit cutter (or the mouth of a pint glass), cut out dough circles for the pot pie topping. OR, cut 1 inch beyond your baking dish, if you don’t have ramekins.

After the sauce has thickened, add the frozen vegetables (and chicken or beef, if using). Cook 5-6 minutes or until vegetables are warmed through. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or pepper as needed. Remove the bay leaves.

Divide the vegetable mixture into buttered ramekins or baking dish. Top with pie crusts and brush tops with melted butter.

Place on a baking sheet and bake until the filling is bubbly and the pie crust is lightly browned. Let cool slightly before serving.

*If you’re making these ahead like I did, cook the ramekins and pie crust separately. Simply line a baking sheet with parchment paper and bake 10-12 minutes or until golden and crush on top of the pies.

Don’t want to cook, but still want a pot pie? WCCO in search of the best pot pies in the Twin Cities and voting is now open. Check it out here.