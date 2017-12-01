Duluth Statue Pays Tribute To Beloved Cat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Statues are meant to recognize important members of a community. And in Duluth, one of those members was a cat.

“The Great Catsby” was known by possibly hundreds of people around Duluth East High School. The animal used to wander the neighborhood, making many friends along the way.

After he died, a hole was felt in the community.

To honor the cat’s passing, a Go Fund Me page, a fundraiser and t-shirt sales raised enough money to build a likeness of the cat.

During the unveiling, people gathered to remember the friendly feline.

More than two-dozen people attended Thursday’s dedication.

