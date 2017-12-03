Alcohol Suspected In Rollover Crash Near Alexandria

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 19-year-old man was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Alexandria Saturday night, and alcohol is suspected to be a factor.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 9:37 p.m. Saturday on County Road 4, near Long Lake Lane SW in Lake Mary Township, south of Alexandria. A 911 caller heard the crash and saw sparks from his property across a field.
When officers arrived, a car had overturned in the driving lanes of County Road 4. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to Douglas County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, treated and released.
Authorities say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.