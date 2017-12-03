Sheriff: Shed Destroyed In Stearns County Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two people are safe but a shed was completely destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning in Stearns County.
Stearns County sheriff’s deputies received a report of a building fire at about 1:36 a.m. Sunday on the 31000 block of Maple Lane in Collegeville Township. When firefighters arrived, a 30 foot by 30 foot shed was fully engulfed.
The two owners of the property, a couple from Avon, were not hurt in the fire. The shed is a total loss.
Authorities say the cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation. The Avon Fire Department was assisted at the scene by crews from Albany and the Chain of Lakes.