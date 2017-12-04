Companies Cutting Alcohol From Holiday Parties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many businesses will be throwing holiday parties in the next few weeks. But, high profile workplace harassment scandals are changing the way some parties will be thrown.
A new survey by a Chicago-based consulting company shows that 49 percent of companies will serve alcohol at their holiday events. That’s compared to 62 percent last year.
Some companies will have party monitors to keep an eye out for inappropriate behavior.
One business organization is even telling offices not to hang mistletoe.