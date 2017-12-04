State Sen. Dan Schoen Officially Submits Letter Of Resignation

Filed Under: Dan Schoen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After several allegations of sexual misconduct from the Minnesota Capitol, a state senator has officially resigned.

Sen. Dan Schoen of Cottage Grove submitted his resignation letter to Gov. Mark Dayton Monday, and announced his final day in office would be Dec. 15.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the consitutents of my community for five years,” the letter said. “I am proud to say I was elected by a community of my peers to serve the greater public good, which I will continue to do as a peace officer.”

Schoen is accused of sexual misconduct by three women, including one who says he sent her lewd pictures via the social media app Snapchat. He announced his plans to resign last month.

