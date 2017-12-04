Minnesota December Festivals Highlights (Part 2)

The holiday jollity continues for this week.
Northfield
Winter Walk
Dec. 7
Spend a lovely evening in beautiful Northfield, exploring the town by candlelight, enjoying sleigh rides, storytelling, live music, and luminaries.
St. Paul
A Victorian Christmas at the Ramsey House
Dec. 7-10
How did the Ramseys celebrate Christmas? This is the time to find out. And hey—your tour includes cookies baked in the home’s wood-fired stove.
Minneapolis
Holidazzle
Dec. 7-10
Outdoor skating, live music, holiday vendors, movie nights, seasonal lights—all at Loring Park.
St. Cloud
Winter Wonderland
Dec. 9
Visit Santa, take a hayride, make arts and crafts, take in the penguin exhibit–and don’t forget to visit Touch-a-Truck, where kids can get up close to big machinery.
Red Wing
Holiday Celebration of the Arts
Dec. 9
Check out Red Wing’s Anderson Center for this 10th anniversary of this celebration, showcasing more than 60 artists with studio tours, demonstrations, and readings.
Mankato
The Betsy-Tacy Victorian Christmas
Dec. 9
Visit Betsy’s and Tacy’s houses, do a little Christmas shopping, and enjoy a story hour.
Scandia
Annie’s Swedish Jul Coffee Party
Dec. 9
A three-course Swedish coffee party, with the opportunity to learn about Swedish Christmas traditions, at the Gammelgarden Museum. Reservations required.
Lucia Dagen
Dec. 10
Celebrate St. Lucia Day the Scandinavian way at the Gammelgarden Museum. Arrive early for church, followed by a Swedish breakfast bord and St. Lucia Day program.
Farmington
Holidays in the Village
Dec. 9-10
Take a trip back to the 19th century, visit with a Victorian Santa, craft and cooking activities and live music.
Duluth
Christmas at Glensheen
Dec. 4-10
Duluth’s most famous mansion is decorated to the hilt and available for viewing through several different tours.
Elk River
Christmas on the Farm
Dec. 9-10
Explore the historic Kelley Farm with a 75-minute guided tour with hike and horse- or oxen-drawn bobsled or wagon ride. Reservations required.
St. Paul
Christmas Traditions House Tour
Dec. 6-8, Dec. 10
Enjoy a tour of the James J. Hill House, provided by actors portraying servants of the period, telling stories gleaned from actual Hill House documents.
Christmas Saturdays for Families
Dec. 9
Bring the kids to the James J. Hill House for arts and crafts and the fun of exploring a grand old mansion. Betsy
What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Tuesday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.