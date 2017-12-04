Minnesota December Festivals Highlights (Part 2)

The holiday jollity continues for this week.

Northfield

Winter Walk

Dec. 7

Spend a lovely evening in beautiful Northfield, exploring the town by candlelight, enjoying sleigh rides, storytelling, live music, and luminaries.

St. Paul

A Victorian Christmas at the Ramsey House

Dec. 7-10

How did the Ramseys celebrate Christmas? This is the time to find out. And hey—your tour includes cookies baked in the home’s wood-fired stove.

Minneapolis

Holidazzle

Dec. 7-10

Outdoor skating, live music, holiday vendors, movie nights, seasonal lights—all at Loring Park.

St. Cloud

Winter Wonderland

Dec. 9

Visit Santa, take a hayride, make arts and crafts, take in the penguin exhibit–and don’t forget to visit Touch-a-Truck, where kids can get up close to big machinery.

Red Wing

Holiday Celebration of the Arts

Dec. 9

Check out Red Wing’s Anderson Center for this 10th anniversary of this celebration, showcasing more than 60 artists with studio tours, demonstrations, and readings.

Mankato

The Betsy-Tacy Victorian Christmas

Dec. 9

Visit Betsy’s and Tacy’s houses, do a little Christmas shopping, and enjoy a story hour.

Scandia

Annie’s Swedish Jul Coffee Party

Dec. 9

A three-course Swedish coffee party, with the opportunity to learn about Swedish Christmas traditions, at the Gammelgarden Museum. Reservations required.

Lucia Dagen

Dec. 10

Celebrate St. Lucia Day the Scandinavian way at the Gammelgarden Museum. Arrive early for church, followed by a Swedish breakfast bord and St. Lucia Day program.

Farmington

Holidays in the Village

Dec. 9-10

Take a trip back to the 19th century, visit with a Victorian Santa, craft and cooking activities and live music.

Duluth

Christmas at Glensheen

Dec. 4-10

Duluth’s most famous mansion is decorated to the hilt and available for viewing through several different tours.

Elk River

Christmas on the Farm

Dec. 9-10

Explore the historic Kelley Farm with a 75-minute guided tour with hike and horse- or oxen-drawn bobsled or wagon ride. Reservations required.

St. Paul

Christmas Traditions House Tour

Dec. 6-8, Dec. 10

Enjoy a tour of the James J. Hill House, provided by actors portraying servants of the period, telling stories gleaned from actual Hill House documents.

Christmas Saturdays for Families

Dec. 9

Bring the kids to the James J. Hill House for arts and crafts and the fun of exploring a grand old mansion. Betsy

