Sheriff: Dog Brings Home Part Of Human Skull

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Barron County, Wisconsin are working to identify human remains found after a dog brought home a part of a human skull Sunday.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says a person, located near the area south of Barron, Wisconsin on 10th Avenue, reported that his dog brought home what looked like the partial remains of a human skull.
Deputies responded and identified the skull as what was believed to be a human skull. A search of the area was conducted and skeletal remains of a body were discovered.
Officials are working to gather more information on the human remains.
There are no missing person cases in Barron County, but authorities are contacting surrounding counties as to other missing person cases.
Barron is located in western Wisconsin, approximately 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.