After Warm Start, Snow & Strong Winds Will Move Into Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With temperatures already in the mid-50s Monday morning, it might be the warmest day until spring. However, rain, snow and strong winds will be moving into the state later in the afternoon.

According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, at first the metro area should expect some rain showers by mid-morning.

“It’s not going to produce much in the rain gauge, but a few hundredths of an inch certainly are possible today,” Brickman said.

The real focus of winter weather, however, is a storm system to the west that has already racked up some impressive snow totals in central North Dakota. That storm is expected to roll into Minnesota at around 4 p.m.

Northwestern Minnesota is expected to be hit the hardest, with 4 to 8 inches of snow expected in the Bemidji area – with possibly higher snow totals further north. The storm will affect all of western Minnesota, from Bemidji to Morris to Worthington.

“Those are some of the spots that will see some pretty dangerously strong winds as well,” Brickman said.

The weather map has ALL the colors this morning. Heavy snow north, strong wind west, a slushy inch or so in the metro. #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/BhqUATg39N — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) December 4, 2017

The metro area will see the storm system move in Monday evening, around 9 p.m.

“We will lose a lot of that initial snowfall accumulation because the ground will be wet and still be pretty warm,” Brickman said.

There still is a chance of light accumulation around the Twin Cities.

“Probably a slushy inch or so on grassy areas,” Brickman said.

After highs in the upper-50s, we’ll get down into the upper-teens overnight.

“(That’s) close to a 40-degree drop in about a 12-hour period and a wind chill close to 0 (Tuesday) morning,” Brickman said.

Expect high temperatures in the low-20s Tuesday with strong winds. The cold weather continues throughout the week.