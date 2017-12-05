4 Months After Deadly Explosion, Demolition To Begin For Minnehaha Academy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four months after a deadly explosion that killed two school employees, Minnehaha Academy takes the next step forward in recovering Tuesday.
Demolition is scheduled to begin on a big part of the upper campus.
Debris removal is expected to take about two weeks.
Prior to this work, crews had to stabilize the athletic and arts wings of the school.
School leaders say originally, they were not designed as stand-alone buildings and needed to be reinforced before the central portion of the school could be removed.
The school has been using the Brown College campus as its temporary home this school year.