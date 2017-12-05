Home For The Holidays: Donate by calling 1-800-542-9226 or texting MACV to 41444 | Send an ornament WEATHER RESOURCES: Latest Weather Forecast | Traffic Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Read More
Filed Under:Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is permanently closing its Willmar Office on Friday.

The agency says all six staff members will keep their jobs. They either will be reassigned to other work locations or will work from the MPCA’s Marshall office.

The Willmar office opened in 1999 and is one of seven MPCA regional offices outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. With the fewest staff among regional offices, agency officials decided that closing the Willmar office would reduce costs with minimal effect on services.

The MPCA’s Marshall office will continue to serve 18 counties in southwestern Minnesota.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch