St. Louis Park Becomes 1st MN City To Ban Flavored Tobacco, Raise Sale Age

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Louis Park is now the first city in Minnesota to both ban the sale of flavored tobacco – and raise the sale age for tobacco products.
The city council voted unanimously Monday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco. It’s the fourth city following Minneapolis, St. Paul and Shoreview to do so.
City officials say this action closes a loophole after the FDA banned flavoring in cigarettes back in 2009, but did not extend it to other tobacco products.
St. Louis Park also raised the sale age for tobacco products to 21 earlier this year.