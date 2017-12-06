MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Oakdale say repairs to a water main that caused a sinkhole Sunday on Interstate 694 are ahead of schedule, meaning the interstate could open to traffic soon.
A water pipe burst near Interstate 694 in Oakdale Sunday, causing the ground to give way. The 20-foot deep hole forced MnDOT to close the interstate between 94 and Highway 36, sending drivers on a time-consuming detour.
On Monday, city leaders said it would take until Friday for crews to fix that water main — and even more time may be needed to repair the roadway.
However, officials announced Wednesday that crews managed to complete the repairs ahead of schedule. Crews have begun to backfill.
The interstate could reopen to traffic as early as the weekend, officials say.