MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Republican is pushing forward legislation that aims to protect DACA recipients.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive order granted temporary legal status to those who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Paulsen’s legislation would guarantee five years of protection when any DACA recipient takes a certain pathway, which includes enrolling in higher education, joining the military and getting a job.
Rep. Erik Paulsen says five years of protection would give them time to apply for citizenship.
“Making sure, in that process, they are going to have legal status, they will be contributors to the economy and they are going to move forward themselves and their families without having fear they are going to return to a country they have not known before,” Paulsen said.
In September, President Trump rescinded a DACA executive order from President Obama, but left open a window for Congress to act. Representative Paulsen says he hopes to have a bill on the president’s desk by the beginning of next year.