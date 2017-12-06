MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Roseville are looking for a suspect after an Uber employee was injured in a hit-and-run crash last month.
The Roseville Police Department responded at about 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 6 to a report of a hit-and-run injury crash in the parking lot of an Uber office at 2055 Rice Street. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman who had been seriously hurt after being hit by a car.
She was taken to Regions Hospital, and is still recovering from her injuries.
Authorities say before the incident, the woman, an Uber employee, was in the parking lot and had a brief conversation with an unidentified man sitting in a car. The woman was walking back into the building when the man accelerated towards her, and ran her over. The driver then fled the scene southbound on Rice Street.
The suspect vehicle was described as a smaller gold mid-2000s SUV or minivan.
Roseville police are asking for the public’s help to identify either the suspect or the vehicle. Police also want to speak with anyone who might have been in the area at the time and may have seen anything related to the incident.
Anyone with information should call Roseville police at (651) 792-7008. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.