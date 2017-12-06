WEATHER RESOURCES Latest Weather Forecast | Traffic Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Read More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man found dead on the University of Minnesota campus Tuesday night was a professor at the school, and his death appears to be of natural causes.

University of Minnesota police responded Tuesday night to a report of a death at the school’s Mechanical Engineering Building on the 100 block of Church Street SE. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Barney Eugene Klamecki of Minneapolis.

Authorities say he was a professor at the University of Minnesota, and his death appears to be due to natural causes.

