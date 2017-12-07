MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The reaction to Sen. Al Franken’s announcement that he would be stepping down in the coming weeks was swift from fellow Minnesota politicians.

Senior Sen. Amy Klobuchar said, “As he and I discussed yesterday, this is the right decision.”

She added: “In every workplace in America, including the U.S. Senate, we must confront the challenges of harassment and misconduct. Nothing is easy or pleasant about this, but we all must recognize that our workplace cultures—and the way we treat each other as human beings—must change.”

——-

Gov. Mark Dayton, who is now tasked with finding a replacement to fill Franken’s seat, released the following statement:

“I extend my deepest regrets to the women, who have had to endure their unwanted experiences with Senator Franken. As a personal friend, my heart also goes out to Al and his family during this difficult time.

“In other respects, Al Franken has been an outstanding Senator. He has been, as Senator Paul Wellstone used to say, ‘A Senator from the Democratic Wing of the Democratic Party.’ He is very smart, very hard-working, and very committed to Minnesota. I wish him well in his future endeavors.

“Events have unfolded quickly; thus, I have not yet decided on my appointment to fill this upcoming vacancy. I expect to make and announce my decision in the next couple of days.

“I will have no further comments on this subject until that time.”

——-

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, who some are already speculating is at the top of the list to be appointed to Franken’s seat, added her own statement:

“Senator Franken has been a servant to the people of Minnesota, and a champion for working people during his time in the Senate. I thank him for his service. On this difficult day, I am holding Senator Franken, his family, and those who have worked beside him over the last decade to make this country a better place, in my thoughts.

“I also am thinking today about the many women around the country who have come forward in recent months to share their stories about sexual harassment. Sexual harassment can never be tolerated in our politics, our businesses, or anywhere else.

“Now, it is on all of us to come together and make the progress necessary to live up to the values we believe in. Governor Dayton and I remain committed to ensuring that Minnesota is a place where everyone has the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

——-

Rep. Betty McCollum said, “Today is a sad day for Minnesota. Senator Al Franken has been more than a colleague — he has been a friend and an ally on the issues that are most important to Minnesota families. Al’s voice and vote were instrumental in extending health care to millions of Americans, helping our students succeed, and upholding our commitments to tribal nations. As we move forward, I know that Governor Mark Dayton will appoint a qualified person to serve Minnesotans in the Senate. I look forward to working with our new Senator to help Minnesota families and stand up to President Trump and the Republicans’ divisive agenda.”

——-

Rep. Collin Peterson said, “The behavior described in these continued allegations is out of line and unacceptable. Senator Franken is making the right choice by resigning.”

——-

Responses also came from those on the other side of the political table. Rep. Tom Emmer said, “I am pleased Senator Franken made the right decision for the great state of Minnesota and our country. Elected officials hold the trust of the constituents they represent, and it is crucial we cherish and honor that trust. I am hopeful this will move our society towards better behavior.”