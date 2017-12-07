MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Word of Sen. Al Franken’s resignation buzzed through the downtown Minneapolis skyways Thursday.

“As hard as it is to see him resign, I think it’s the right decision, especially in this environment,” said Graham Gaya.

“It’s hard to say that you have to be accountable for your entire life up until you’re in office, especially for a comedian,” said Angie Hanson.

Mixed emotions are nothing new the last two months, as a movement known as #MeToo has forced stories of sexual harassment out of the shadows and into mainstream social media.

Read More: Franken Accuser ‘Disappointed’ By Resignation Speech

“It has been a powerful movement, and a lot of courageous women who have spoken up and told their stories,” said Dr. Christina Ewig, faculty director for the Center of Women, Gender and Public Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Ewig said in order for the movement to create lasting change, she believes Franken’s resignation was the right move.

“He was no longer going to be effective on those issues that he did care for so deeply, including women’s rights issues, when he has started to lose credibility on that front as result of the allegations,” she said.

Franken’s resignation, and the slew of allegations toward powerful men in varying industries, is a step in the right direction, according to Ewig — but legislation to better define harassment in the workplace is what she believes can be gained from the difficult stories making headlines right now.

Ewig said while women have made progress in many areas, sexual harassment and assault are still severely underreported because of fear of retaliation, and that women simply won’t be believed.