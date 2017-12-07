ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a man critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in late November has died.
Jose Hernandez Solano, a worker at Brasa Rotisserie, was hit by a vehicle in the early-morning hours of Nov. 26 while biking home from a shift at the restaurant. He was wearing a helmet and headlamp when he was hit.
The SUV that hit Solano fled the scene. Police say they are looking for a 2008-2010 Hyundai Santa Fee that is light green in color but may appear beige or silver. The vehicle also has front-end damage and is missing its passenger side mirror.
The restaurant put up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover Hernandez’s medical expenses. You can donate to it here.
Police have not made any arrests in the case. Anyone with information on the incident or who may be able to identify the vehicle should call St. Paul police at (651) 266-5727.