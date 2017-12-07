(credit: Nordic Ski Opener)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It finally feels like winter…and we found ways to escape the cold and snow (or embrace it!) in this edition of Workin’ for the Weekend.

The International Motorcycle Show

It might be a few months until Harley season, but you can start dreaming about a new bike this weekend at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The Progressive International Motorcycle Show features 2018 lineups from leading manufacturers such as Harley-Davidson, Honda, Kawasaki and more.

Whether you ride traditional bikes, dirt bikes or scooters, there is something for you.

The show takes place Friday through Sunday.

Christmas In Excelsior

Experience the magic of Christmas in Excelsior.

Along historic Water Street you can take a picture with Santa, enjoy wagon rides and carolers.

Christmas in Excelsior will have activities this Saturday and next.

Nordic Ski Opener

Three Rivers Park District hosts the official Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener, at the Elm Creek Winter Recreation Area.

Think of it as the governor’s fishing opener for cross-country skiers.

Come kick off the Nordic ski season with free skiing, free Nordic ski rentals and free mini lessons all Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

Finally, the Canadian Pacific Holiday train rolls through the Twin Cities this weekend.

The train arrives and pulls to a stop in front of the crowd. The stage door lowers and the band opens with its first song.

This weekend’s stops last about 30 minutes and include Cottage Grove, Minneapolis, New Hope and Golden Valley.

Don’t forget to bring food for the Food Shelf.