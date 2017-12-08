MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Benson, Minnesota say a male victim fell to his death at a power plant Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, emergency responders were dispatched to Benson Power, located at 900 Industry Drive, at 3:15 p.m. on the report of an individual who had fallen.
Rescue crews at the scene were directed by Benson Power employees to the victim. Life-saving efforts were performed, but the victim did not survive his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The family of the victim has been notified. Further details have not been released and an investigation is ongoing.