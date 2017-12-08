MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “It’s like a zoo. In the morning Brevik wakes up before everybody else so we have a little bit of alone time in the morning,” said Amber Martin, Brevik’s mom.

Like most 1-year-olds, Brevik Martin is an early riser who’s ready for adventure.

“Extremely outgoing. He’ll walk up to anybody and either share his toy or his food which is really entertaining sometimes,” said Amber.

And it would be safe to say he has a big heart in every possible way. When Amber was pregnant with Brevik she went to her 20-week ultrasound with no reason for concern.

“I drank fountain pop before I went in for my ultrasound thinking it would get the baby moving a little bit more,” said Amber.

He was moving so much that they could only see three of the four chambers of his heart. So Amber had to go see a specialist. Good thing too, because it forced doctors to look closer — and that’s when they discovered an enlarged atrium.

“If I did not drink pop it totally would have been overseen because he physically doesn’t have any symptoms of having a heart issue,” said Amber.

But trying to figure out how to fix Brevik has been a challenge. His right atrium is ballooning out, putting pressure on his right ventricle, which pumps blood through his body. As his atrium gets bigger, his ventricle gets smaller.

“I was very scared. When we first found out the reaction of the doctor at the U of M was unsure of what to even call his issue,” said Amber.

They setteld on “Right Atrium Appendage Aneurysm.” And doctors at the U of M believe he’s the youngest person in the world to have the condition.

“It was heartbreaking. Didn’t know what to think. Hope for the best, just pray,” said Nick Martin, Brevik’s dad.

Brevik will need open-heart surgery and soon. The Martins’ wish this holiday season is simple.

“He gets his surgery and that there’s no restrictions and that he lives a happy, normal life,” said Amber.

Doctors said Brevik is one of only four people in the world with this heart condition.

A benefit will be held this Sunday to help offset the cost for Brevik’s surgery.

It will take place at Bogart’s Place in Apple Valley, beginning at noon.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Brevik.

BENEFIT INFORMATION: