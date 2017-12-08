MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All eyes are on Governor Mark Dayton as he weighs his options on who he thinks should replace US Senator Al Franken.

Franken resigned on Thursday following weeks of sexual harassment accusations made against him.

A slew of different names have been thrown around as possible replacements for that Senate seat, namely his female Lieutenant Governor and fellow democrat Tina Smith. However, the Governor dismissed claims he has already made his decision, saying they are all “speculative.”

Dayton addressed those questions at an event for the Minneapolis NCAA Final Four Friday morning.

Franken’s resignation leaves Dayton to appoint a replacement to serve until at least 2018, when our state would hold an election to finish Franken’s six-year term ending in 2020.

He claims he is still in the decision-making process and that he will not make any comments until he has made his final choice.

“I want somebody who will be a great U.S. Senator for Minnesota and there are a number of people who fit that bill,” he said.

If Dayton does select Smith as his replacement, Republican State Senator and Senate President Michelle Fischbach will take her seat as Lieutenant Governor.

The Governor’s team says Dayton could announce his decision over the weekend. They told reporters that “anything is possible.”