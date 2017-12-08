Franken Resigns: 'The Worst Political Day Of My Life' | What Happens Now? | Another #MeToo Moment
Filed Under:Karen Clark, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A longtime state representative says she will not seek re-election this fall.

“I’m really proud of some legislation we passed starting way back in the ’80s. I got elected the same day as Ronald Reagan by the way,” Rep. Karen Clark said.

Clark has represented part of south Minneapolis for 37 years.

Surrounded by colleagues, she announced she is stepping away from politics to spend more time with family.

She has been a longtime supporter of environmental, health and affordable housing initiatives.

Clark is the longest-serving lesbian state lawmaker in the United States.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch