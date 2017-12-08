MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A longtime state representative says she will not seek re-election this fall.
“I’m really proud of some legislation we passed starting way back in the ’80s. I got elected the same day as Ronald Reagan by the way,” Rep. Karen Clark said.
Clark has represented part of south Minneapolis for 37 years.
Surrounded by colleagues, she announced she is stepping away from politics to spend more time with family.
She has been a longtime supporter of environmental, health and affordable housing initiatives.
Clark is the longest-serving lesbian state lawmaker in the United States.