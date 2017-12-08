MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis is gearing up for the Super Bowl in February, but sports fans are already preparing for another big event heading to U.S. Bank Stadium.

The NCAA revealed the official 2019 Final Four logo for when the Big Dance comes to our state in 2019 on Friday morning at the North Commons Recreation Center in north Minneapolis. It marks an important milestone in the planning process.

The logo features four stars to represent the four times the Final Four has been played in our state: 1951, 1992, 2001 and 2019.

A nationally televised basketball tournament is not only an opportunity to showcase the best in Division I basketball, but also the best that the state has to offer.

“When you hear about Minnesota, you think hockey, quite frankly. And now that I’ve been in this community, going on my fifth year, I can tell you this is a basketball state. All you have to do is turn on the TV last week when we played Miami and look at Williams Arena, there wasn’t an empty seat there,” said University of Minnesota head basketball coach Richard Pitino.

Two semi-final games and the national championship will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6 and April 8 in 2019.