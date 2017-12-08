MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say a portion of a busy Twin Cities interstate closed because of a water main break will likely reopen Saturday.
A stretch of Interstate 694 between Interstate 94 and Highway 36 in Oakdale has been closed since Sunday after a water main break caused a 20-foot sinkhole to open on the highway.
Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said repairs on the water main should be completed late Friday night or Saturday morning. The highway will reopen late Saturday morning, MnDOT said.
During the closure, drivers were sent on a lengthy detour on 94, 36 and 35E.