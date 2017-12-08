MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Vikings’ starting right tackle will miss his fifth straight game this week.
Head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday Mike Remmers and tight end David Morgan will both miss Sunday’s game in Carolina.
Remmers missed practice this week with a back injury, while Morgan suffered a concussion in last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Rashod Hill has played in Remmers’ place the past four games. Backup tight end Blake Bell will likely see more playing time in Morgan’s absence.
The Panthers have listed five players as questionable for Sunday: wide receivers Kaelin Clay and Devin Funchess, centers Ryan Kalil and Tyler Larsen and tight end Greg Olsen. Linebacker Shaq Thompson will not play against the Vikings.
The Vikings are seeking their ninth straight win when they visit the Panthers. You can watch the game at noon on WCCO. Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m.