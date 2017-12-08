Franken Resigns: 'The Worst Political Day Of My Life' | What Happens Now? | Another #MeToo Moment
ADA, Minn. (AP) — Some drivers in northwestern Minnesota who ignore school bus stop arms are being thrown in jail.

Norman County Attorney James Brue tells KFGO radio that two people have each spent a weekend behind bars since the beginning of the school year. They have also been slapped with $285 fines.

Brue says the Ada School District has worked hard to educate people about school bus safety and “it just doesn’t seem to be working.”

The maximum fine for school bus stop arm violations went from $300 to $500 on Aug. 1. Since then, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 458 drivers have been cited statewide for breaking the law.

