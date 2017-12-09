FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Barford scored 22 points and freshman Daniel Gafford added 16 on 8-of-8 shooting to help Arkansas continue its hot start at home with a 95-79 win over No. 14 Minnesota on Saturday night.

The victory is the first for the Razorbacks (7-2) over a top 15 team since defeating No. 5 Texas A&M during the 2015-16 season, and it extends their home winning streak to eight games. Arkansas is averaging 93.2 points per game in five wins at home this season.

Barford entered the game second in the Southeastern Conference in scoring at 19.6 per game, and he finished 9 of 15 from the field. Gafford scored his points in 21 minutes, and C.J. Jones finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting.

Daryl Macon added 12 points and Anton Beard had 10 for the Razorbacks.

The loss is the third in the last four games for the Golden Gophers, who lost earlier in the week at Nebraska. Jordan Murphy led Minnesota (8-3) with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Amir Coffey had 18 points and Nate Mason 17 in the loss.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: Senior Reggie Lynch entered the game averaging 11.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and a national-best 4.5 blocks per game. The 6-foot-10 Lynch rarely had the chance to affect much of the game on Saturday, committing four fouls in his first 6 minutes of action and finishing with five points in 14 minutes.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks entered Saturday having won their four home games by an average of 25.3 points per game. They were nearly as dominant against the Gophers, leading from start to finish and by as many as 19 points in the second half while making their case for a Top 25 ranking.

UP NEXT

Minnesota returns home to face Drake on Monday night.

The Razorbacks are off for finals before hosting Troy on Dec. 16.

