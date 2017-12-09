Franken Resigns: 'The Worst Political Day Of My Life' | What Happens Now? | Another #MeToo Moment
By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under: Mike's Mix

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds interesting cocktails that mixologists are stirring up in the Twin Cities. This week, he heads back in time to get a taste of the 1920s in northeast Minneapolis.

The Honeymoon

  • 2 oz Copper & Kings Unaged Apple Brandy
  • ½ oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
  • ½ oz Honey Simple Syrup *
  • ½ oz Lemon Juice
  • ¼ oz (skinny) Benedictine

* To make honey simple syrup: in a saucepan over medium-high heat, dissolve 1 cup of honey in 1 cup of water. Cool and use immediately; or, refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Instructions

Combine all ingredients and shake over ice until cold.  Strain into chilled coupe glass.  Garnish with a circular slice of orange peel (called an orange coin).

Orange Elegance (Non-Alcoholic)

  • ¾ oz Orange Juice
  • ¾ Pomegranate Syrup *
  • 2-3 oz Soda Water
  • Fresh Orange Coin

* To make Pomegranate Syrup (also known as original grenadine syrup): combine 1 cup of granulated white sugar and 1 cup of pomegranate juice in a saucepan, and heat until sugar dissolves completely.  Cool and use immediately or refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

als place orange elegance Mikes Mix: A Taste Of The Past At Als Place

(credit: CBS)

Instructions

Combine Orange Juice and Pomegranate Syrup in a shaker tin over ice, and shake until cold.  Strain into a chilled coupe glass, top with Soda Water, and garnish with small, circular slice of orange peel (called a coin).

Al’s Place is a fully-immersive 1920s speakeasy experience, with cocktails and food recipes authentic to the era.   Look for the green light outside of Stanley’s Northeast Barroom on Thursdays through Sundays.

