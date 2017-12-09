MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds interesting cocktails that mixologists are stirring up in the Twin Cities. This week, he heads back in time to get a taste of the 1920s in northeast Minneapolis.
The Honeymoon
- 2 oz Copper & Kings Unaged Apple Brandy
- ½ oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
- ½ oz Honey Simple Syrup *
- ½ oz Lemon Juice
- ¼ oz (skinny) Benedictine
* To make honey simple syrup: in a saucepan over medium-high heat, dissolve 1 cup of honey in 1 cup of water. Cool and use immediately; or, refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.
Instructions
Combine all ingredients and shake over ice until cold. Strain into chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a circular slice of orange peel (called an orange coin).
Orange Elegance (Non-Alcoholic)
- ¾ oz Orange Juice
- ¾ Pomegranate Syrup *
- 2-3 oz Soda Water
- Fresh Orange Coin
* To make Pomegranate Syrup (also known as original grenadine syrup): combine 1 cup of granulated white sugar and 1 cup of pomegranate juice in a saucepan, and heat until sugar dissolves completely. Cool and use immediately or refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.
Instructions
Combine Orange Juice and Pomegranate Syrup in a shaker tin over ice, and shake until cold. Strain into a chilled coupe glass, top with Soda Water, and garnish with small, circular slice of orange peel (called a coin).
Al’s Place is a fully-immersive 1920s speakeasy experience, with cocktails and food recipes authentic to the era. Look for the green light outside of Stanley’s Northeast Barroom on Thursdays through Sundays.