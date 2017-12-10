MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was an emotional roller coaster for the loyal Vikings fans on Sunday.

But many of those fans are keeping the loss against the Carolina Panthers in perspective.

There were ups and there were downs, but the fans at City Works Restaurant were showing their pride Sunday. Tonisha Farmer cheered the team on with a friend. She is a life-long Vikings fan and is raising her young daughter to cheer too.

“I’m always in it, I’m always excited so Viking for life,” Farmer said.

And with a 10-win season and several weeks to play, there’s a lot to be excited for.

As Josh Solomon from Northeast Minneapolis explains, “It’s amazing. With all the injuries they’ve had this summer with (Sam) Bradford going down, with (Dalvin) Cook going down, for them to be in the position they are in right now, it’s incredible.”

His pal, Eric Lippert of West St. Paul, agrees.

“They are playing great football, great defense. Case Keenum is killing it right now, greatest surprise of the season and that running game, pretty much unstoppable,” Lippert said.

But they did get stopped by the Panthers, losing a nail-biter of a game. But it seems the Carolina game was just another step in the season Vikings fans are incredibly proud of.

Playoff potential is still very possible.

“I am still all aboard the Vikings train 100 percent,” Jake Heckenlaible of Minneapolis said.

Jake and his friends held onto hope through the end, watching the game at Randle’s Sports Bar, owned by Vikings Hall of Famer John Randle.

“This type of game, it’s a very stressful one,” Randle said.

Randle says the season is like a long car ride, sometimes there will be bumps and unexpected turns.

“You’re gonna have your little disappointments but stay with us and keep believing and keep your SKOL. Keep going and don’t get off the bandwagon,” Randle said.

The Vikings can clinch the NFC North Division title next Sunday with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Winning the division would guarantee the Vikings at least one home playoff game.