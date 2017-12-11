MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Long after Super Bowl LII has come and gone, Minnesota will continue to reap the benefits of having it here.

That’s because the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program is donating money to a worthy cause in our state, every week until the big game. It’s a total of $1 million, made possible by the NFL Foundation and the Super Bowl Host Committee.

WCCO’s Angela Davis shows us how some of the money will be used.

It’s hard to compete with the excitement of the Super Bowl, but being the recipient of a big check just might come close. Every week since last February, groups working to improve the health and wellness of children in Minnesota have received a grant from the Super Bowl Host Committee.

Places like the Alexandria Area YMCA, the Upper Sioux Community and just last week, Bolder Options in Minneapolis. The youth mentoring program received a check for $50,000.

“I don’t know if it’s so much so to leave a legacy as it is to make a difference in the life of a young person. I believe that is one of the most important things you can do,” Darrell Thompson with Bolder Options said.

Darrell Thompson is the president of Bolder Options. The non-profit pairs children 10 to 14 years old with adult mentors who help with homework and get the kids moving.

“Since day one we’ve been about activity. So setting goals for kids. Having activities to stimulate the mind, stimulate the body. Studies show active kids are more successful,” Thompson said.

Bolder Options is upgrading its main kitchen so they can offer more cooking classes to the kids and their families. And they are replacing an aging van they use to provide transportation.

“There’s a lot of space here where families and kids can feel safe,” Thompson said.

Bolder Options celebrates its 25th anniversary next year.

There are still eight more grants to be awarded before the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018.

