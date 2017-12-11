Filed Under:Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Wisconsin say an 18-year-old man was not wearing his seat belt at the time of a crash that left him with dire injuries.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred just after 6 p.m. Monday on Highway 63 in Pierce County.

An 18-year-old from Bay City, Wisconsin, was traveling northbound on the highway when snow caused him to lose control. His vehicle entered the southbound lane, where it was struck by a Jeep driven by a 47-year-old Woodville man.

The 18-year-old was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries. The 47-year-old was not injured, State Patrol said.

The crash is under investigation.

