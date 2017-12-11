MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis businesses with at least 100 employees will have a new minimum wage in a few short weeks.

City officials said starting Jan. 1, 2018, large businesses will be required to pay their employees at least $10 per hour. The ordinance applies to all employees, regardless of immigration status.

The Minneapolis City Council voted back in June to increase the minimum wage. It will eventually increase to $15 per hour by 2022. The ordinance applies to most city employees, even those who earn tips.

The current minimum wage in Minneapolis ranges from $7.75 to $9.50 per hour.

By July 1, 2018, the large business minimum wage will be $11.25, and it will increase to $12.25 by July of 2019. For small businesses, which have 100 or fewer employees, there will be no increase on Jan. 1, 2018. The minimum wage will go up to $10.25 per hour on July 1 and $11 per hour on July 1, 2019.

City officials say there are more than 84,000 people working in Minneapolis with incomes below the federal poverty level.