MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some of the city’s finest were recognized on Monday in Minneapolis.
An awards ceremony was held to honor a group of police officers and citizens for acts of heroism. In total, 46 officers and 21 civilians were presented with different awards.
Some of them included the “Citizen’s Awards of Honor” and the “Officer Medals of Valor and Honor.” The acts of heroism vary, ranging from major arrests in the city to saving animals living in harmful conditions.
But among the recipients was a group of officers who responded to the Minnehaha Academy explosion this summer. Chief Medaria Arradondo presented these officers with the Medal of Valor.
“I’m absolutely humbled and privileged to be in a space with so many heroic men and women, both from our department and from our community. This is certainly one of those times. It reminds me of how proud I am and why I chose this line of service so many years ago,” Arradondo said.
Monday’s event was held at the St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis.