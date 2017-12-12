MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a snowy owl hit by car on Interstate 494 in Bloomington Monday night has died.
The Bloomington Police Department says a driver hit the owl on I-494 and it became stuck in the grill of the vehicle. An officer responded to the scene and was able to free the owl. The snowy owl was originally thought to only have minor injuries, and was taken to the Raptor Center for treatment.
Bloomington police said Tuesday that the owl was cared for throughout the night, but his internal injuries were more substantial than originally thought. The owl died.