MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Christopher Reiter lost his job after kicking a suspect last year, but on Tuesday he could also lose his freedom.
Reiter was found guilty of third degree assault in October for his role in the assault, which was caught on camera in 2016.
In May of last year, officers were called to an apartment building on reports of domestic assault. When they arrived, they female victim told officers the man who assaulted her was Mohamed Osman.
Officers later confronted Osman, who was sitting in a car outside the building, and ordered him to get on the ground. While Osman was on the ground, Reiter kicked him in the face, knocking him out and leaving him with severe injuries to his face and his brain.
Reiter faces up to 5 years in prison and the Hennepin County Attorney made it clear his office will seek jail time and not probation in this case.
The judge has allowed cameras to be in the courtroom for the sentencing, which is happening at 1:30 p.m. in Minneapolis.