Filed Under:John Choi, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ramsey County Attorney John Choi has been elected president of the Minnesota County Attorneys Association.

The association is the statewide professional organization for all 87 elected county attorneys and their assistants, which includes more than 800 attorneys. It offers leadership on legal and public policy issues.

john choi John Choi Elected To Lead County Attorneys Association

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi (credit: CBS)


Choi was elected last week and will serve a 1-year term. MCAA executive director Robert Small says Choi’s leadership and expertise is a welcome asset as the association deals with challenging and complex issues.

As Ramsey County attorney, Choi leads an office of 336 employees with a $44 million annual budget.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch