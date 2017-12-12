MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a Maplewood park Tuesday morning.
The Maplewood Police Department responded at about 8:30 a.m. to a report of a body found in Battle Creek Park. A person walking on a trail called 911 after finding the body.
When officers arrived, they located the body of an adult male in the park. The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are under investigation by Maplewood police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Authorities say there were no obvious signs of trauma, and there doesn’t appear to be any danger to the public.
The man has not been identified.