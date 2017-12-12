Filed Under:Albert Lea, Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Albert Lea say alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal single-vehicle crash Monday evening.

According to police, the crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. Monday on Hammer Road, between Paradise Road and Sorenson Road.

When officers arrived along with other emergency personnel, a 2012 Ford Escape was found in the south ditch of Hammer Road. The vehicle had left the roadway and rolled.

The driver, a 45-year-old Albert Lea man, was deceased upon arrival.

Police say, in addition to alcohol appearing to be a factor, the victim was also not wearing a seat belt.

The driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

