MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old Ironton man is dead after the snowmobile he was operating broke through thin ice Monday morning.
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was first reported by a Crosby police officer who heard calls for help coming from Serpent Lake at around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene and dive team crews were able to locate the deceased man’s body in 45 feet of water.
A preliminary investigation has determined the snowmobile traveled onto the lake from an adjoining road and traveled approximately half way across the bay before going through the ice.
“Sheriff Todd Dahl would like to remind everyone that the ice on our lakes is never 100% safe. Please do not venture out on lakes that you are unfamiliar with and be sure to let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return,” the sheriff’s office said.
The man’s body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.