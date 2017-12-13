MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The extra money you shell out for premium gas may not be worth it, according to a new study by AAA.
AAA says more than 16 million drivers in the U.S. use premium gas.
The organization tested regular and premium in vehicles that recommend but don’t require the highest level fuel. It found premium only offered just under a 3 percent improvement in fuel economy, and about a 1.5 percent increase in horsepower.
According to AAA, U.S. drivers unnecessarily spent $2 billion last year alone on premium gas.