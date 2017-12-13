Filed Under:AAA, Premium Gas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The extra money you shell out for premium gas may not be worth it, according to a new study by AAA.

AAA says more than 16 million drivers in the U.S. use premium gas.

The organization tested regular and premium in vehicles that recommend but don’t require the highest level fuel. It found premium only offered just under a 3 percent improvement in fuel economy, and about a 1.5 percent increase in horsepower.

According to AAA, U.S. drivers unnecessarily spent $2 billion last year alone on premium gas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch