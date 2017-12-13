MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota National Guard member is “talking and doing well” after a head-on crash with a suspected drunk driver in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Twenty-six-year-old Andrew Witthuhn’s family said on his CaringBridge page that he had a breathing tube removed and is resting Wednesday.

He has suffered a number of internal injuries and broken bones in his arms, knee, leg and foot.

The crash happened Monday at about 2 a.m. on Interstate 94. Investigators say 25-year-old Jennifer Thompson, of St. Paul, was driving north in the southbound lanes.

Her car collided head-on with Witthuhn’s vehicle near Dowling Avenue.

Thompson, her passenger and Witthuhn were all rushed to North Memorial Medical Center.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating how fast Thompson was driving when the crash happened.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also doing tests to see what drugs or alcohol may have been in her system at the time of the crash.