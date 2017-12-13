MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 36-year-old Buffalo man died Wednesday after a crash involving a tractor trailer and front end loader north of the Twin Cities metro.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 8:41 a.m. on the 14600 block of Irish Avenue in Hugo. When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had been critically hurt. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities identified the victim as 36-year-old Aaron David Reich of Buffalo.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the crash with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.