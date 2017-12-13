Filed Under:Aaron David Reich, Fatal Crash, Hugo, Washington County Sheriff's office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 36-year-old Buffalo man died Wednesday after a crash involving a tractor trailer and front end loader north of the Twin Cities metro.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 8:41 a.m. on the 14600 block of Irish Avenue in Hugo. When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had been critically hurt. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the victim as 36-year-old Aaron David Reich of Buffalo.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the crash with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch