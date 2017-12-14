MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group seeking to ensure that the name for Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis stays as-is claim that the lake wasn’t even named after the slavery supporter John C. Calhoun.

The group Save Lake Calhoun, instead, argued that articles from the archives of the Minneapolis Tribune — which was the name for the paper before a merger with the Minneapolis Star — indicate that the lake was named after a “Lieutenant Calhoun” with the U.S. Army.

The push to change the lake’s name to its Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska, has been working its way through civic bodies. Most recently, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 in favor of changing the lake’s name.

It’s a long process to change the popular Minneapolis lake’s official name, though. The next step for the name change will be a decision from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. After that, the decision will go to federal authorities.

Save Lake Calhoun’s advertisement says that Minnesotans have been “duped into an inflammatory and false narrative about Lake Calhoun,” and that “Lake Calhoun is the first victim of what will be a tsunami of extremist name-change advocacy.”

A member of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board WCCO spoke with says they have seen the 1890 article referenced by Save Lake Calhoun and they have contacted the Minnesota Historical Society about it. They said that, to their knowledge, it’s possible that it was a typo on the newspaper’s part or that the title “Lieutenant” was a colloquialism used in that era.

The parks board member said it remains indisputable who the lake was actually named after.

John C. Calhoun was a southern statesman and helped establish Fort Snelling. He died more than 160 years ago.