MACV Helps Ailing Veteran Connect To Benefits & Permanent Home For those veterans, finding a place to call home is the first step in re-claiming their lives. WCCO’s Reg Chapman shows us how one veteran is living again with the help of MACV.

MACV Helps Veteran’s Quest To Find A Home In Time For HolidaysRichard Benjamin is a veteran who found himself looking for a house for his wife and their six children. Thanks to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, the family is on the road to finding a home just in time for the holidays.