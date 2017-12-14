ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild announced Thursday morning that goaltender Devan Dubnyk is week-to-week with a lower body injury.
The news means Alex Stalock will be the Wild’s top goalie for the foreseeable future. Dubnyk suffered the injury during the first period of Tuesday’s game against the Calgary Flames, which the Wild won in a shootout.
Dubnyk finished the period, but Stalock played the rest of the game.
In 23 games, Dubnyk is 12-8 with a 2.69 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. The Wild has won five of its past six games and is currently tied for eighth in the Western Conference with 35 points.